Fmr LLC Purchases 988,402 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2,471,005.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,402 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.91% of Construction Partners worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $17.27 on Monday. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $905.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

