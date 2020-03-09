Fmr LLC Sells 978,347 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 978,347 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.72% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,392 shares of company stock worth $2,584,059. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

