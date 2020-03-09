Fmr LLC Has $16.94 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.42% of Coherent worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $9,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $7,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $133.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.85. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

