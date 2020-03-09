Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.73% of International Money Express worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 332,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

