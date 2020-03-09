Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997,046 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Liberty Property Trust worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

LPT stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

