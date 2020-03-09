Fmr LLC Acquires 54,200 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.45% of Stoneridge worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $19.36 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRI. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.