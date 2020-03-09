Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

