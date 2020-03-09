Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.32% of Macy’s worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

