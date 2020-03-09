Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,428 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Allegiant Travel worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $121.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

