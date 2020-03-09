Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,979 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.25% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $7,447,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $8.48 on Monday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

