Fmr LLC Purchases 314,591 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

