Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 267,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,773.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161,012 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of ED opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

