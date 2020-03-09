Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,790 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.23% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $11.85 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

