SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SJW Group by 194.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 178.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.24. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

