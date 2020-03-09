Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nucor worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

