Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Quanterix worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,479 shares of company stock worth $1,769,316 in the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

