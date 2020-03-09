Fmr LLC Increases Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 519.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,175 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $9,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xerox by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xerox by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 107,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Xerox by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 155,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

