Fmr LLC Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,758 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cerner by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.