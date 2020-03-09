Fmr LLC Buys 1,225,427 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 607.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,427 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hanesbrands worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

