Fmr LLC Acquires 3,479 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $173.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $160.87 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

