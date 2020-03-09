Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Innophos worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innophos by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 471.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innophos in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innophos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHS shares. ValuEngine raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.