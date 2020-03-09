Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.07 Million

Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $293.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.30 million and the highest is $307.49 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR opened at $15.05 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.