$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post $25.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $37.55 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $54.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $94.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.83 million, with estimates ranging from $51.55 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $150.11 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in argenx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 50.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

