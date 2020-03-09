Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

