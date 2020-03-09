Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $15.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.77 million to $15.98 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $14.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $66.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.71 million to $67.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.82 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $72.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
