Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $15.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.77 million to $15.98 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $14.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $66.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.71 million to $67.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.82 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $72.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.