W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

GWW stock opened at $284.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.50.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

