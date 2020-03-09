$167.49 Million in Sales Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post sales of $167.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Okta reported sales of $125.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $755.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $762.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $971.85 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

