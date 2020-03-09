Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $141.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.13 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $143.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $567.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.81 million to $572.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.63 million, with estimates ranging from $564.89 million to $568.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $11.82 on Monday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

