Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $35.26 on Monday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.