Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.