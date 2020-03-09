Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Clearwater Paper worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $453.69 million, a P/E ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 2.02. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

