$67.97 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $67.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $92.60 million. FibroGen reported sales of $23.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $329.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $410.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.75 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 6.84. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,295 shares of company stock worth $1,436,971. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Earnings History and Estimates for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Unisys Co.
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,203 Shares of BOK Financial Co.
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,960 Shares of Entegris Inc
Flagstar Bancorp Inc Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,059 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc
