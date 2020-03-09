$67.97 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $67.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $92.60 million. FibroGen reported sales of $23.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $329.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $410.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.75 million, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 6.84. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,295 shares of company stock worth $1,436,971. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

