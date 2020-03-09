Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

