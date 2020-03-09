Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,540 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Helmerich & Payne worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.