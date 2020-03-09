Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of S & T Bancorp worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. State Street Corp increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

