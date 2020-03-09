$21.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $21.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.02 million and the highest is $22.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.87 million to $117.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.46 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $176.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,099. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 752,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.