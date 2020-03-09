$21.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $21.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.02 million and the highest is $22.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.87 million to $117.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.46 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $176.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,099. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 752,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Unisys Co.
Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Unisys Co.
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,203 Shares of BOK Financial Co.
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,203 Shares of BOK Financial Co.
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,960 Shares of Entegris Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,960 Shares of Entegris Inc
Flagstar Bancorp Inc Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Flagstar Bancorp Inc Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,059 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,059 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report