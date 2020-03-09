$186.29 Million in Sales Expected for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will post sales of $186.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $188.07 million. Elevate Credit posted sales of $189.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full year sales of $762.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.80 million to $763.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $783.79 million to $818.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 375,929 shares of company stock worth $1,515,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

