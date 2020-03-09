Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Scorpio Tankers worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

