$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.20 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.37 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

