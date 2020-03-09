Fmr LLC Has $21.34 Million Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,934 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Datadog worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $43.62 on Monday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a PE ratio of -290.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

