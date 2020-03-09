$601.60 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce sales of $601.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $618.20 million. California Resources posted sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE CRC opened at $5.59 on Monday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 4.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

