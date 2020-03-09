$177.30 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce $177.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $179.60 million. LendingClub posted sales of $174.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $801.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $810.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $855.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $860.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of LC opened at $10.13 on Monday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

