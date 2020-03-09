$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $21.97 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,961.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year sales of $151.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $212.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.12 million to $262.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

