Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to report $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $33.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

