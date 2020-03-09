Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $21,319,554.22 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $3,748,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $252.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $173.60 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.50.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

