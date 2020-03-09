Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,429.18. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 50,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $5,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,549,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

