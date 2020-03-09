Piper Sandler Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $110.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Shares of ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,429.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $744,034.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

