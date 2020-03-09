Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,429.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $744,034.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,550 shares of company stock worth $42,250,651 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

