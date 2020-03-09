WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Securities downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised WhiteHorse Finance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

