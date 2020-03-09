Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $172.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $136.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

